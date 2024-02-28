The ANN Aftershow

Best, Worst, and Weirdest Pokémon

Jacki, Lynzee, and James share their Pokémon memories for Pokémon Day 2024. What Pokémon gave them nightmares, what was their first starter, and what is their trainer persona?





The ANN After Show streams live on YouTube , Facebook , and Twitter Spaces on Tuesdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET. You can listen to the podcast version on Wednesdays on Spotify , Apple Music, and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. The ANN After Show is part of the BLEAV Network.

Subscribe via:

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



You can support us by picking up one of our t-shirts at the BLEAV store here ! Available in four colors!

Watch the full video version here:

Or listen to the audio-only podcast version here:

00:02:30 - Jacki's impressions of the Demon Slayer To Hashira Training

00:09:30 - The Demon Slayer screenings aren't "movies"

00:13:20 - What was your first Pokémon video game?

00:16:30 - Justice for Bulbasaur

00:21:30 - What would your Pokémon job be?

00:27:50 - Do they eat Pokémon ?

00:29:22 - Normal type favs: Togepi, Gigamax Meowth, Snorlax

00:32:08 - Fighting type favs: Lucario, Pangoro, Sir Fetch'd

00:35:30 - Bug type favs: Butterfree, Scyther, Snom

00:39:30 - Fairy type favs: Sylveon, Xerneas, Alcremie

00:44:00 - Dark type favs: Zoroark, Umbreon, Alolan Persian

00:48:12 - Flying type favs: Corviknight, Corvisquire, Talonflame

00:52:28 - Poison type favs: Galarian Weezing, Trubbish, Toxtricity

00:55:45 - Ground type favs: Pallosand, Garchomp, Marowak

01:01:42 - Rock type favs: Geodude, Lycanroc, Diancie

01:04:30 - Water type favs: Gyarados, Greninja, Psyduck

01:08:16 - Ghost type favs: Chandelure, Mimikyu x2

01:10:50 - Grass type favs: Chikorita, Smoliv, Applin evolution line, Meowscarada

01:17:10 - Dragon type favs: Altaria, Noivern, Dragonair

01:19:45 - Electric type favs: Pachirisu, Luxray, Fat Pikachu

01:21:30 - Fire type favs: Incineroar, Hisuin Growltihe

01:25:56 - Psychic type favs: Wobbuffet, Gardevoir, Hatenna

01:32:00 - Steel type favs: Honedge, Lucario, Alolan Dugtrio

01:36:00 - Creepiest Pokémon : Luvdisc, Sliggoo, Miltank



If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on Apple Music!

Have questions for the ANN Aftershow hosts? Tweet 'em to @ANN_Lynzee! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected]!