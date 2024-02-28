The ANN Aftershow
Best, Worst, and Weirdest Pokémon
by Lynzee Loveridge, James Beckett, & Jacki Jing,
Jacki, Lynzee, and James share their Pokémon memories for Pokémon Day 2024. What Pokémon gave them nightmares, what was their first starter, and what is their trainer persona?
Meet the Hosts!
As executive editor of Anime News Network, Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.
James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.
Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch, and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.
00:02:30 - Jacki's impressions of the Demon Slayer To Hashira Training
00:09:30 - The Demon Slayer screenings aren't "movies"
00:13:20 - What was your first Pokémon video game?
00:16:30 - Justice for Bulbasaur
00:21:30 - What would your Pokémon job be?
00:27:50 - Do they eat Pokémon?
00:29:22 - Normal type favs: Togepi, Gigamax Meowth, Snorlax
00:32:08 - Fighting type favs: Lucario, Pangoro, Sir Fetch'd
00:35:30 - Bug type favs: Butterfree, Scyther, Snom
00:39:30 - Fairy type favs: Sylveon, Xerneas, Alcremie
00:44:00 - Dark type favs: Zoroark, Umbreon, Alolan Persian
00:48:12 - Flying type favs: Corviknight, Corvisquire, Talonflame
00:52:28 - Poison type favs: Galarian Weezing, Trubbish, Toxtricity
00:55:45 - Ground type favs: Pallosand, Garchomp, Marowak
01:01:42 - Rock type favs: Geodude, Lycanroc, Diancie
01:04:30 - Water type favs: Gyarados, Greninja, Psyduck
01:08:16 - Ghost type favs: Chandelure, Mimikyu x2
01:10:50 - Grass type favs: Chikorita, Smoliv, Applin evolution line, Meowscarada
01:17:10 - Dragon type favs: Altaria, Noivern, Dragonair
01:19:45 - Electric type favs: Pachirisu, Luxray, Fat Pikachu
01:21:30 - Fire type favs: Incineroar, Hisuin Growltihe
01:25:56 - Psychic type favs: Wobbuffet, Gardevoir, Hatenna
01:32:00 - Steel type favs: Honedge, Lucario, Alolan Dugtrio
01:36:00 - Creepiest Pokémon: Luvdisc, Sliggoo, Miltank
