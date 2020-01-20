Jun Maeda's Heaven Burns Red Game Delayed to 2021

The official Twitter account for Heaven Burns Red , Jun Maeda 's ( Kanon , Air , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) new game, announced on Monday that the game's release date has been delayed to mid-2021. The game's announcement event, previously scheduled for February 28, has also been delayed to a later date.

The game was previously slated to launch this year for iOS and Android devices. The game is Maeda's first completely new game in 13 years.

Key and WFS are credited with the original concept, and they are collaborating to produce the project. Maeda is providing the main scenario for the game. Yuugen ( Outbreak Company ) is providing the main visual and character designs based on Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! ), Fumuyun, and Maroyaka's original designs. Maeda is also producing the music for the game and providing the theme and insert songs with Nagi Yanagi ( Waiting in the Summer , IRODUKU: The World in Colors songs).

Source: Heaven Burns Red game's Twitter account