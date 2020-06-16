Shinobu Kaitani's Shin Shinchō Kōki Manga Moves Online

This year's 29th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Shinobu Kaitani 's Shin Shinchō Kōki - Nobunaga-kun to Watashi (The New Official History of Nobunaga - Nobunaga and Me) manga will move its serialization to Kodansha 's Comic Days manga app, beginning with the 48th chapter on July 6.

The manga's story centers on a high school full of delinquents, and its elite class that has clones of famous warlords from Japan's Warring States period fighting it out.

Kaitani launched the manga in Young Magazine in March 2019. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on April 6.



