'Super Robot Wars 30th Anniversary' Game Listed for PS5, PS4, Switch

Online retailer Play-Asia is listing a game with the title "Super Robot Wars (30th Anniversary)" for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The Super Robot Wars ( Super Robot Taisen ) game series will celebrate its 30th anniversary on April 20, 2021.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the Super Robot Wars X game (pictured right) in Japan and Southeast Asia for the PC and Nintendo Switch on January 10. The game debuted for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in March 2018. The game then received an English-localized release in Southeast Asia in April 2018. The game features the debut of mecha and characters from Gundam: Reconguista in G , Buddy Complex , Buddy Complex: Into the Skies of Tomorrow , Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water , and Mashin Eiyūden Wataru .

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Super Robot Wars V ( Super Robot Taisen V ) crossover game launched in Japan for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in October 2019. Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia also released the game for Switch and PC via Steam in English in Southeast Asia in October 2019. The Steam page for the PC version is listing the version as unavailable outside of Japan or Southeast Asia.

Source: Play-Asia (link 2, link 3) via Gematsu