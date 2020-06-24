Aksys Games Launches Piofiore: Fated Memories Switch Game in October

Aksys Games announced during the New Game+ Expo (NGPX) digital presentation on Tuesday that its release of Idea Factory 's Piofiore: Fated Memories Switch game in the West is slated for October.

Aksys Games describes Piofiore: Fated Memories :

Liliana Adoronato was born and raised in the church in the center of the Italian city of Burlone. Three criminal organizations control parts of the city, and Lili discovers that she is literally in the center of their turf wars. Her encounters with the leaders of the Falzone, Visconti, and Lao-Shu Families lead to danger and distraction. Once Lili is drawn into the shadowy world of the mafia, she realizes there is no going back.

The original Piofiore no Banshō PS Vita game shipped in Japan in August 2018. Otomate revealed in June that the Piofiore no Banshō - Episodia 1926 sequel will get a Switch release.

Source: NGPX presentation