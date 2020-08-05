Kyoto Int'l Manga Anime Fair Set to Return in September

The official website for the Kyoto International Manga and Anime Fair confirmed on Wednesday that it is planning to return this year. It will take place at the Miyako Messe convention center and Kyoto International Manga Museum on September 19 and 20.

As of Wednesday, 39 companies and organizations plan to take part in the event. As in previous years, the event will have an exhibition of manga and anime works, stage events, arts workshops, merchandise stores, art seminars, a job fair, and family-friendly events.

Source: KyoMAF website via Nijimen