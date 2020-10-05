PlayStation 5 Standardizes 'X' as Confirm Button Across All Regions

The Japanese game and media website AV Watch reported on Sunday that Sony 's PlayStation 5 console will standardize the use of the controller's "X" button as the confirm button across all regions. This has already been the standard in the West since the first PlayStation , but in Japan and most Asian regions, the "O" (circle) button is the confirm button instead (in Japan, the "O" mark is used to mark something as "correct," such as when grading exams).

Sony confirmed to AV Watch that the change is being made to avoid having the confirm button being different between the console's menu and in-game controls. In both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, users are able to specify whether the "X" or "O" button would serve as the confirm button (although the consoles would ship with the default depending on region).

The PS5 will launch in the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12. The console will launch in the rest of the world on November 19. The PS5 will retail for US$499.99, and the PS5 Digital Edition (which does not include the disc slot) will retail for US$399.99.

Source: AV Watch via Hachima Kikō and Siliconera