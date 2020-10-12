Little Witch Academia VR Game Launches on Oculus Quest 1 Day Early

Game developer UNIVRS announced on Monday that it has launched its Little Witch Academia VR Broom Racing game for the Oculus Quest first on Monday, one day ahead of its scheduled October 13 release date. The game will also be playable on the Oculus Quest 2, when the platform launches on Tuesday.

The game will launch for the PSVR, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR in early 2021.

UNIVRS originally aimed to release the game in April 2020, but stated in May that "adopting protective measures against COVID-19 has resulted in a change in plans."

UNIVRS launched a Kickstarter campaign for the game in July 2019, and it ended successfully, raising 8,111,082 yen (about US$76,349), surpassing its US$46,386 goal.

Source: Press release