My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer Rank on New York Times' December Graphic Books Bestseller List

Three volumes of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga and one volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early December. The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #4, the second volume ranked at #10, and the 25th volume ranked at #14. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #11 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 25th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #3, the first volume ranked at #8, and the second volume ranked at #9 in November. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #15 in the same month.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list