My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan Rank on NYT Bestseller January List

Two volumes of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga , one volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga , Junji Ito 's Remina manga , and one volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.

The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #3 and the second volume ranked at #5. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #7. Remina ranked at #9. The first volume of Attack on Titan ranked at #14 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #4, the second volume ranked at #10, and the 25th volume ranked at #14 in December. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #11 in the same month.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list