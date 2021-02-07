My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan Rank on NYT Bestseller February List

Three volumes of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga , one volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga , one volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga , and one volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early February.

The 26th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #2, the first volume ranked at #12, and the second volume ranked at #14. The first volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #7. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #9. The first volume of Attack on Titan ranked at #10 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #3 and the second volume ranked at #5 in January. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #7. Junji Ito 's Remina manga ranked at #9. The first volume of Attack on Titan ranked at #14 in the same month.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list