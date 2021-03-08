My Hero Academia, The Promised Neverland Rank on NYT Bestseller March List

The first volumes of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga and Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early March.

The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #10, and the first volume of The Promised Neverland ranked at #15.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 26th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #2, the first volume ranked at #12, and the second volume ranked at #14 in February. The first volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #7. The first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #9. The first volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked at #10 on the list.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list