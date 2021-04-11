Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer Rank on NYT April Bestseller List

The first volume each of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga and Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and the first two volumes of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.

The first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #8, the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #11, and the first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #12. The second volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #14.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The first volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #10 in March. The first volume of Kaiu Shirai and Posuka Demizu 's The Promised Neverland ranked at #15 on the list.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list