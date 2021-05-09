My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, 3 More Manga Rank on NYT May Bestseller List

The 27th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga, the first two volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, the second and fourth volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, ninth volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and the first volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early May.

The 27th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #5. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #6 and the second at #14. The fourth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #8 and the second at #9. The ninth volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #12. The first volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #15.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #8 in April. The first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #11 on the list, the first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #12, and second volume ranked at #14.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list