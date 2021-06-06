Attack on Titan, 2 More Manga Rank on NYT June Bestseller List

The 33rd volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga, the first volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga, and the eighth volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early June.

The 33rd volume of Attack on Titan ranked at #5. The first volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #12. The eighth volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 27th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #5 in May. The first two volumes of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #6 and #14 on the list, the second and fourth volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga respectively ranked at #8 and #9, the ninth volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #12, and the first volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked #15.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list