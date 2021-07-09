My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man 3 More Manga Rank on NYT July Bestseller List

The 28th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga, the fifth volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, and the 10th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the 22nd volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and fifth volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early July.

The 28th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #2. The fifth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #5. The 10th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6. The 22nd volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #7. The fifth volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 33rd volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked at #5 in June. The first volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #12 on the list, the eighth volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked #15.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list