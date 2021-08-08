Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan Rank on NYT August Bestseller List

The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, the 28th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga, and the first volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early August.

The first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2. The 28th volume of My Hero Academia manga ranked at #8. The first volume of Attack on Titan ranked at #14 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 28th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #2 in July. The fifth volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #5 on the list, the 10th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #6, the 22nd volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga ranked at #7, and the fifth volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked at #15.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list