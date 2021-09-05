Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, More Rank on NYT September Bestseller List

The 11th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the 23rd volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, the sixth volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, Junji Ito 's Sensor manga, and the 28th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September.

The 11th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #2, the 23rd volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #3, and the sixth volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #4. Sensor ranked at #6, and the 28th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #9 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #2 in August. The 28th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #8. The first volume of Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga ranked #14.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list