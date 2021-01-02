Non Non Biyori Nonstop Anime Has 12 Episodes

The official website for Non Non Biyori Nonstop , the third television anime season of Atto 's Non Non Biyori manga , is listing that the anime will have four home video releases in March, April, May, and June. The series will have a total of 12 total episodes.

The series will premiere on the TV Tokyo and TV Aichi channels on January 10 at 25:35 (effectively, January 11 at 1:35 a.m.), and it will later run on TV Osaka , BS TV Tokyo , and AT-X . Sentai Filmworks has licensed the anime and will digitally release the anime in winter 2021 with a home video release to follow.

Shinya Kawatsura is returning to direct at SILVER LINK , and Reiko Yoshida is back to supervise the series scripts. Mai Otsuka is again designing the characters, and Kusanagi is returning to handle the background art.

The band nano.RIPE are performing the opening theme song "Tsugihagi Moyō" (Patchwork Pattern), and the characters Renge Miyauchi, Hotaru Ichijo, Natsumi Koshigaya, and Komari Koshigaya (as voiced by their respective cast members) are singing the ending theme song "Tadaima" (I'm Home). Non Non Biyori Days, an album of the franchise's opening and ending theme songs, will go on sale on February 24.