Code:Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ Game's Switch Version Launches in West on February 25

Aksys Games announced on Tuesday that it will release the Nintendo Switch version of Otomate 's Code:Realize ~Shirogane no Kiseki~ game in the West on February 25.

The release will have both a standard and limited-edition release. The limited-edition release will include five metal buttons with artwork, and a keychain of Cardian in a winter costume. The Switch version shipped in Japan last July.

The game is the second fandisc for the Code:Realize ~Guardian of Rebirth~ game, and it launched in Japan in December 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The game features returning characters as well as the new characters Cantarella, Miles Strand, and Aiguille.

Aksys Games released the game in English for the PS4 and PS Vita under the title Code:Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ in February 2019.

Source: Press release