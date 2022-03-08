Mō Ippon! High School Judo Anime to Air on TV

Manga creator Yu Muraoka revealed on their Twitter account on Tuesday that the previously announced anime adaptation of the Mō Ippon! manga will air on television. Muraoka also noted that the television announcement is on the wraparound jacket band of the 17th manga volume, which shipped on Tuesday.

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high until her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.

Muraoka debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in October 2018.

