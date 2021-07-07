Yu Muraoka's Mō Ippon! High School Judo Manga Gets Anime

Manga debuted in October 2018

This year's 32nd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine and the wraparound jacket band on Yu Muraoka 's 13th Mō Ippon! manga volume announced on Thursday that the manga is getting an anime.

Muraoka debuted the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in October 2018.

The manga follows Michi Sonoda, who had planned to quit judo after her final tournament in junior high until her best friend Sanae Takigawa invites her to continue judo in high school.



Source: Comic Natalie