Tesla Note Artist Kōta Sannomiya Draws Blue Lock Spinoff

The June issue of Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine revealed on Monday that Kōta Sannomiya ( Tesla Note ) will draw the upcoming spinoff manga of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's Blue Lock soccer manga.

The manga will launch in the magazine's July issue on June 9. The story will focus on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility..

Kodansha Comics is publishing the original Blue Lock manga in English digitally, and will also release it in print.

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on March 17, and it will publish the 19th volume on May 17. The volumes have over 4.5 million copies printed. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards last year.

The manga is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in 2022.