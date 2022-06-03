News
'Shoot! Goal to the Future' Soccer Anime Premieres on July 2
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Shoot! Goal to the Future, the first new anime based on Tsukasa Ooshima's soccer-themed manga Shoot! in 28 years, revealed on Friday that the anime will premiere on July 2 and will air on AT-X, Tokyo MX, TV Shizuoka, YTV, and BS NTV.
Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Boa Sorte Management and Crunchyroll are credited for the anime's planning. Noriyuki Nakamura (Dragon Slayer, Itsudatte My Santa!, Save Me! Lollipop) is directing the anime at EMT Squared, with Jun'ichi Kitamura (Cells at Work! Code Black, My Wife is the Student Council President episode director) as assistant director. Mitsutaka Hirota (Anime-Gataris, Rent-A-Girlfriend, Sweetness & Lightning) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yukiko Akiyama (Black Cat, Yumeiro Pâtissière, Isuca) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director. Satoshi Dezaki is supervising the anime. Airi Miyakawa is performing the opening theme song "Aoreido," and musical duo all at once is performing the show's ending theme song "Rivals."
Sources: Shoot! Goal to the Future anime's website, Comic Natalie