Crunchyroll to Stream 'Shoot! Goal to the Future' Soccer Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream Shoot! Goal to the Future , the first new anime based on Tsukasa Ooshima 's soccer-themed manga Shoot! in 28 years, in July. The company will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime will premiere in July on Tokyo MX , BS Fuji , TV Shizuoka, and AT-X .

The anime's official website describes the story:

Atsushi Kamiya, a former captain at Kakegawa High School and the world-renowned "courageous captain" for a famous Italian soccer team…

And Hideto Tsuji, a student at Kakegawa High School, who seems uninterested in the now-weakened soccer team…

Their meeting is the start of a new legend...

The show stars:

Boa Sorte Management and Crunchyroll are credited for the anime's planning. Noriyuki Nakamura ( Dragon Slayer , Itsudatte My Santa! , Save Me! Lollipop ) is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Jun'ichi Kitamura ( Cells at Work! Code Black , My Wife is the Student Council President episode director) as assistant director. Mitsutaka Hirota ( Anime-Gataris , Rent-A-Girlfriend , Sweetness & Lightning ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yukiko Akiyama ( Black Cat , Yumeiro Pâtissière , Isuca ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Yamamoto is the sound director. Satoshi Dezaki is supervising the anime.

Musical duo all at once will perform the show's ending theme song "Rivals."

The original Shoot! manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine between 1990 and 2003. The manga has more than 50 million copies in print. The manga's story revolves around a boy named Toshihiko Tanaka who convinced his friends to join the soccer team and take on the All-Japan High School Championship.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)