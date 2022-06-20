KJ File Original Anime Premieres on July 10

The official website for ILCA and yell's original anime KJ File revealed earlier this month that the anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 10.

The anime will feature original kaijū monsters, with illustrations in a retro Shōwa-era style and theme songs to introduce each kaijū's appearance. In the story, unique kaijū suddenly appear all across the world.

The "new kamishibai (paper storytelling) animation" series will reunite many staff members who previously worked on the Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories anime series.

Akira Funada ( Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories season 7, Ninja Collection ) is directing the anime at ILCA and yell. Studio Buckhorn and Wafū Animation are credited with cooperating on production. Mitsuhi Sasagi ( Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories seasons 6, 7, and 9) and Takashi Iitsuka are writing the scripts. Animators include: Shinji Nishikawa , Hideo Okamoto , Yū Ebihara , Takashi Iitsuka , Michiko Furutani , jimmy, Tomoko Wada , and Norio Yamakawa .

