Chainsaw Man, Spy×Family, More Rank on NYT June Bestseller List

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga, Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early July.

The 11th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2. The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #3, its second volume at #8, its third volume at #10, and its fourth volume at #15. The 16th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #4 and its volume 0 ranked at #12. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #5. The first volume of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ranked at #9.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #4 in June. Death Note Short Stories ranked #12 on the list.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list