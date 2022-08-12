My Hero Academia, Spy×Family, More Rank on NYT August Bestseller List

Kohei Hirokoshi's My Hero Academia manga, Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga, Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 manga, Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga, and Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early August.

The 31st volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #5. The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #8, the third volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #9, the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #10, the 11th volume of Chainsaw Man at #12, and the 16th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #14.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

The 11th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2 in July. The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #3, its second volume at #8, its third volume at #10, and its fourth volume at #15 in the same month. The 16th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #4 and its volume 0 ranked at #12. The first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #5 and first volume of Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ranked at #9 in July's list.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list