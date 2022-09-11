News
Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy×Family, More Rank on NYT September Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Seven manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September.
The manga on this month's list includes:
- #1: Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 17
- #7: Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 2
- #8: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #12: Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 100
- #13: Akira Toriyama and Toyotarō's Dragon Ball Super volume 16
- #14: Tatsuya Endō's SPY×FAMILY volume 1
- #15: Iro Aida's Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun volume 14
The 31st volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #5 in August. The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #8, the third volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #9, the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #10, the 11th volume of Chainsaw Man at #12, and the 16th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #14.
The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list