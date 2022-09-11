Jujutsu Kaisen, Spy×Family, More Rank on NYT September Bestseller List

Seven manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September.

The manga on this month's list includes:

The 31st volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #5 in August. The first volume of SPY×FAMILY ranked at #8, the third volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #9, the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #10, the 11th volume of Chainsaw Man at #12, and the 16th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #14.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list