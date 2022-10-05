Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game's PC Version Launches on October 13

Inti Creates announced on Wednesday that its Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game will launch for PC via Steam on October 13.

The game will get PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releases on December 15.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 28 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 2.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates ' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise . The game features a new character named Kirin.