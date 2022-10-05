News
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game's PC Version Launches on October 13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Inti Creates announced on Wednesday that its Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game will launch for PC via Steam on October 13.
The game will get PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releases on December 15.
The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 28 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 2.
Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise. The game features a new character named Kirin.