Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game Gets PS4, PS5 Releases on December 15

Trailer streamed for DLC Pack 2 launching on Friday

The official website of Inti Creates ' Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game announced on Friday that the game will get PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 releases on December 15. The new versions will include all previously released updates. Inti Creates also streamed a trailer for DLC Pack 2, titled "EX Image Pulses: Elise and Asroc."

The pack launches on Friday, and is available for free until September 15.

The "Epilogue ATEMS" update will launch on the same day as the PS4 and PS5 versions.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch on July 28 and for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on August 2. The game will get a release on PC via Steam in winter.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates ' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise . The game features a new character named Kirin.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since launched for Switch in August 2017, and then for the PlayStation 4 console in April 2020. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 launched for PC via Steam in June 2020.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of Azure Striker Gunvolt during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.