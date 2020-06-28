Inti Creates Announces Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Game

2D side-scroller game in development for Switch

Inti Creates announced the Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 game for the Nintendo Switch console on Saturday at the virtual indie game event BitSummit Gaiden. The company streamed a trailer for the game on its official YouTube channel.

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is the third game in Inti Creates ' flagship Azure Striker Gunvolt franchise . The game features a new character named Kirin.

The original Azure Striker Gunvolt game debuted in North America in August 2014.

Inti Creates launched Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 for the Nintendo 3DS console in August 2016 in Japan, and in September 2016 in North America. An Azure Striker Gunvolt Striker Pack featuring the first game and the sequel launched in Japan in August 2016 and in North America in October 2016.

The two games have since released for the Nintendo Switch console in August 2017, and then released for the PlayStation 4 console on April 23. Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 launched for PC via Steam on June 22.

Inti Creates announced an anime adaptation of its Azure Striker Gunvolt Nintendo 3DS game during a panel at Anime Expo in July 2016. The anime launched on the Nintendo eShop in February 2017.