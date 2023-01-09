News
Kyoto Animation Holds 10th Anniversary Project for Tamako Market Anime
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account of Kyoto Animation's Tamako Market original television anime announced on Monday that a 10th anniversary project is in the works, but it did not give specific details about the project.
The series premiered on January 9, 2013, and Kyoto Animation's K-ON! team spearheaded the anime's production.
Naoko Yamada (K-ON!) directed the anime, and Reiko Yoshida (K-ON!, Bakuman.) was in charge of the series scripts. Another K-ON! veteran, Yukiko Horiguchi (Lucky Star), designed the characters. It is not clear yet if the anime's original staff are involved in the 10th anniversary project.
The anime's story describes:
Tamako is just a normal young girl whose family has been making mochi for generations. As her birthday approaches, she happens to meet a talking bird who claims to be a royal court attendant looking for a bride for his master. After the encounter, Dera the bird decides to stay around her and becomes a part of Tamako's life and the neighborhood that she lives in.
Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released the series on DVD in 2014 and Blu-ray Disc in 2016.
The anime's movie sequel titled Tamako Love Story premiered in Japan in April 2014. The television anime's main staff and cast members returned for the movie.
Sentai Filmworks also licensed the movie and released it on Blu-ray and DVD in 2017.
Source: Tamako Market anime's Twitter account
