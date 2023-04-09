Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen, More Rank on NYT April Bestseller List

© Tatsuya Endo, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

Five manga volumes ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.

The manga on this month's list includes:

The 33rd volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia ranked at #3 in March. That month, the first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man ranked at #6, the first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #9, the seventh volume of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ranked at #12, and the first volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY ranked at #14.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list