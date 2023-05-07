One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, Spy x Family Rank on NYT May Bestseller List

© Eiichiro Oda, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

Three manga volumes ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early May.

The manga on this month's list includes:

The ninth volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY ranked at #3 in April. That month, the 19th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6, the 33rd volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia ranked at #9, the first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man ranked at #12, and the first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #15.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list