My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer Rank on NYT June Bestseller List

'smanga and'smanga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early June.

The 34th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #2 and the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #12 on the list.

The 102nd volume of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece ranked at #7 in May. The sixth volume of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #8 and the ninth volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY ranked at #13 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



