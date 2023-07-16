Dragon Ball Super, 'Goodbye, Eri,' Demon Slayer Rank on NYT July Bestseller List

© Toyotarō, Akira Toriyama, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

and'smanga,'s, and'smanga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early July.

The 18th volume of Dragon Ball Super ranked at #7, Goodbye, Eri ranked at #8, and the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #10 on the list.

The 34th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia ranked at #2 in June. The first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #12 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



