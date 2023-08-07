One Piece, Kaiju No. 8, 3 More Manga Rank on NYT August Bestseller List

© Eiichiro Oda, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early August.

The manga on this month's list includes:

#4: Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece volume 103

's volume 103 #11: Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 volume 7

's volume 7 #12: Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1

's volume 1 #13: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Goodbye, Eri

's #15: Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 1

The 18th volume of Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama 's Dragon Ball Super ranked at #7 in July. That month, Goodbye, Eri ranked at #8 and the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ranked at #10 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list