News
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ranks on NYT September Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
Two volumes of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September. Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20 ranked at #3 and Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 ranked at #15 on the list.

The 103rd volume of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece ranked at #4 in August. That month, the seventh volume of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #11, the first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #12, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Goodbye, Eri at #13, and the first volume of Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY at #15.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

