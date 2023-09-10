Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ranks on NYT September Bestseller List

© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

Two volumes of'smanga ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early September.volume 20 ranked at #3 andvolume 0 ranked at #15 on the list.

The 103rd volume of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece ranked at #4 in August. That month, the seventh volume of Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #11, the first volume of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #12, Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Goodbye, Eri at #13, and the first volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY at #15.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



