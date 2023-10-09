My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, Dragon Ball Super Rank on NYT October Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha Inc., VIZ Media LLC

Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia , Toyotarō and Akira Toriyama 's Dragon Ball Super , and two volumes of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early October.

My Hero Academia volume 35 ranked at #3, Dragon Ball Super volume 19 ranked at #11, Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20 and volume 1 ranked at #9 and #14, respectively.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 20 ranked at #3, and Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 ranked at #15 in September.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list