Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, 2 More Manga Rank on NYT November Bestseller List

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man , Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY , Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 , and Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early November.

The manga on this month's list includes:

#1: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 12

's volume 12 #6: Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 10

's volume 10 #9: Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 volume 8

's volume 8 #11: Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1

The 35th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #3 in October's list. That month, the 19th volume of Dragon Ball Super ranked at #11, and the 20th and 1st volumes Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #9 and #14, respectively.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



