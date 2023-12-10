×
News
Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Spy x Family Manga Rank on NYT December Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, and Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early December.

The manga on this month's list includes:

  • #5: Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
  • #7: Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104
  • #10: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
  • #14: Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 10

The 12th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #1 in November's list. That month, the 10th volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #6, the eighth volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #9, and the first volume Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen at #11.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

