Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Spy x Family Manga Rank on NYT December Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, and Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early December.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
The manga on this month's list includes:
- #5: Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21
- #7: Eiichiro Oda's One Piece volume 104
- #10: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 12
- #14: Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 10
The 12th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #1 in November's list. That month, the 10th volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #6, the eighth volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #9, and the first volume Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen at #11.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list