Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Spy x Family Manga Rank on NYT December Bestseller List

The manga on this month's list includes:

#5: Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21

's volume 21 #7: Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece volume 104

's volume 104 #10: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 12

's volume 12 #14: Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY volume 10

The 12th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #1 in November's list. That month, the 10th volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #6, the eighth volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #9, and the first volume Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen at #11.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list