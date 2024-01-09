Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Manga Rank on NYT January Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The New York Times'

'sand'smanga ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.

Chainsaw Man volume 13 ranked at #5 and My Hero Academia volume 36 at #11, respectively.

The 21st volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #5 in December's list. That month, the 104th volume of One Piece ranked at #7, the 12th volume of Chainsaw Man at #10, and the 10th volume of SPY x FAMILY at #14.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list