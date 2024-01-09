×
Chainsaw Man, My Hero Academia Manga Rank on NYT January Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

Image via Amazon
© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man and Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.

Chainsaw Man volume 13 ranked at #5 and My Hero Academia volume 36 at #11, respectively.

The 21st volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #5 in December's list. That month, the 104th volume of One Piece ranked at #7, the 12th volume of Chainsaw Man at #10, and the 10th volume of SPY x FAMILY at #14.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

