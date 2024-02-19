News
Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, More Manga Rank on NYT February Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, and Kentarou Miura's Berserk Deluxe manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early February.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Chainsaw Man volume 13 ranked at #9, Kaiju No. 8 volume 9 at #12, Jujutsu Kaisen volume 21 at #13, and Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #14.
The eighth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic also ranked at #8 on the list.
The 13th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #5 in January's list. The 26th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #11 in the same month.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list