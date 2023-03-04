×
My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, More Rank on NYT March Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media
Five manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early March.

The manga on this month's list includes:

The first, second, and third volumes of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man ranked at #5, #10, and #13, respectively in February. That month, the fifth volume of Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #9, the first volume of Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY ranked at #12, and the 18th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #15.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

