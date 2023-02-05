News
Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, Jujutsu Kaisen Rank on NYT February Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Six manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early February.
The manga on this month's list includes:
- #5: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #9: Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 5
- #10: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
- #12: Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #13: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 3
- #15: Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18
The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man ranked at #3 in January. That month, the first volume of Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY ranked at #11, the 18th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #12, and the second volume Chainsaw Man ranked at #14.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list