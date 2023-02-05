Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, Jujutsu Kaisen Rank on NYT February Bestseller List

© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

The New York Times'

Six manga volumes ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early February.

The manga on this month's list includes:

The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man ranked at #3 in January. That month, the first volume of Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY ranked at #11, the 18th volume of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #12, and the second volume Chainsaw Man ranked at #14.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list