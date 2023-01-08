News
Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family, Jujutsu Kaisen Rank on NYT January Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Four manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early January.
The manga on this month's list includes:
- #3: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 1
- #11: Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 1
- #12: Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 18
- #14: Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 2
The first volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man ranked at #4 in December. That month, Hayao Miyazaki's Shuna's Journey ranked at #8, and the second, third, and fourth volumes of Chainsaw Man ranked at #10, #11, and #15, respectively.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list