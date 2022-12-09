Chainsaw Man, Shuna's Journey Rank on NYT December Bestseller List

Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga and Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early December.

The manga volumes on this month's list include:

#4: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 1

's volume 1 #8: Hayao Miyazaki 's Shuna's Journey

's #10: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 2

's volume 2 #11: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 3

's volume 3 #15: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 4

The 32nd volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #2 in November. The first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #4, the fourth volume of Kaiju No. 8 ranked at #8, the second volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #9, the eighth volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #10, and the third and fourth volumes of Chainsaw Man ranked at #11 and #14, respectively.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list