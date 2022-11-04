My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man Rank on NYT November Bestseller List

Seven manga volumes ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early November.

The manga on this month's list includes:

The eighth volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #2 in October. The first volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #10, the second volume of SPY x FAMILY at #13, and the first volume of SPY×FAMILY at #15 on the list.

The New York Times posted its first new Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's new bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list