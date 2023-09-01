×
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Anime's 7th Episode Delayed on Some Streaming Services

posted on by Alex Mateo

©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project
The official website for the anime of Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata's Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru Made ni Shitai 100 no Koto) manga announced on Thursday that the anime's seventh episode will be delayed by 24 hours from Sunday to Monday on some streaming services due to production circumstances. The services affected include Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. The anime's seventh episode will still air during its regular schedule in Japan on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. JST.

The anime's fourth episode, which aired in Japan on July 30, was similarly delayed to July 31 on some streaming services including Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix, due to production circumstances. The sixth episode was also similarly postponed after another previously announced delay from August 20 to August 27. The anime's fifth episode was also delayed by one week, and a special program had aired instead in the previous week.

A recap episode will air instead of a new episode on September 10. The eighth and ninth episodes will premiere on September 17 and 24, respectively. As the production delay has affected the schedule, the staff will reveal the broadcast dates for episodes 10-12 at a later time.

The anime premiered in Japan on July 9. Viz Media has licensed the anime in North America, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The anime is a Viz Media co-production alongside Shogakukan and Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions Japan. The anime debuted on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in the United States on July 9.

Sources: Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead anime's website and Twitter account

